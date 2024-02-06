Peddapalli police arrest two inter-state burglars

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 08:49 PM

Peddapalli: Peddapalli police on Tuesday arrested two inter-state burglars. Eighteen tolas of gold ornaments, Rs.1.40 lakh and other material were recovered from them.

The arrested persons were Manigandla Vijay Kumar and Mirpuri Raju. According to Inspector R Krishna, they stole the gold ornaments from the house of one Yerravelli Venugopal Rao in Teachers Colony. They also broke into another house in the same locality.

They committed crimes in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Jangaon districts, he said, adding that another accused, Ramya, was absconding.