Peddapalli police bust inter-district gang

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Peddapalli: The Peddapalli police busted an inter-district gang and arrested three of its members. About Rs 18.13 lakh worth gold and silver ornaments have been seized from them.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana explained the modus operandi of the gang. Based on reliable information, Peddapalli police led by ACP Sarangapani conducted checking in Paidibazar in Peddapalli town on Saturday morning and found three persons including Silveru Shankar, Silveru Brahmmaiah, and Gurrala Chinna Bhumaiah under suspicious circumstances.

On questioning the suspects, the police found out that they came to Paidibazar to sell off the stolen gold and silver ornaments. In order to earn money in an easy way, Shankar who is an autorickshaw driver by profession, along with Chinna Bhumaiah and Srikanth committed iron scrap theft in the year 2016. The trio belong to Vidyanagar of Mandamarri in Mancherial district.

In 2017, they were arrested by Mandamarri police and produced in court. After being released from the jail on bail, they started their old practice again and committed thefts in Peddapalli, Mancherial and Jagitial districts.

Besides Rs 68,000 cash, the police recovered 71 grams of gold and 1.2 kg silver ornaments, along with four refrigerators, two gas cylinders, a gas stoves, a microwave oven, 35 silk sarees, and computer peripheral from them.

Peddapalli DCP P Ravinder, ACP Sarangapani, CIs Pradeep Kumar, Anil Kumar and SI Rajesh were present.

