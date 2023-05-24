Peddapalli: Senior scribe dies of heart stroke at daughter’s wedding

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Peddapalli: A senior scribe Shankar died of a heart stroke at his daughter’s wedding ceremony in Godavarikhani on Wednesday.

According to the people present at the spot, Shankar collapsed all of sudden while attending his daughter’s marriage held in the Singareni Community Hall in Godavarikhani. His family members tried to shift him to Godavarikhani area hospital.

However, he breathed his last on his way to hospital. Doctors declared that Shankar died of a massive heart stroke.

Shankar, who worked in various newspapers during the last 30 years, was suffering from health problems.

