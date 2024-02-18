Peddapalli: Singareni employee’s son gets five jobs

Son of a Singareni employee, Lenin, secured the 12th rank in the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) results announced recently. Lenin is already working as a junior assistant in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Bellampalli area.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 February 2024, 06:39 PM

Peddapalli: A youngster from Singareni coal belt town Godavarikhani, Gade Lenin, has set a record of sorts by bagging five government jobs.

Son of a Singareni employee, Lenin, secured the 12th rank in the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) results announced recently. Lenin is already working as a junior assistant in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Bellampalli area.

A resident of Rajalaxmi colony, 5th division of Ramagundam Municipal Corporation, Lenin completed his schooling in Godavarikhani. After completing intermediate from Sri Chaitanya Junior College, he did his BTech from Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, Warangal and M.Tech from IIT, Hyderabad.

With a view to bag an IAS job, he started preparation for the UPSC examinations and got a junior assistant post in Singareni in December 2022. In October 2023, he cracked the assistant executive engineer job by securing the eighth rank in the examination.

In September 2023, Lenin appeared for management trainee test of Hindustan Aeronautical Limited and was selected for the post. He also got a polytechnic lecturer post in July 2023.

Expressing happiness for getting the 12th rank in the AMVI examinations, Lenin said he managed to get the five jobs only because of the hard work done during the last three years. Every day, he had studied eight to 12 hours besides continuing the junior assistant job in Singareni.

Becoming an IAS officer is his aim now, Lenin said. Lenin’s father Sammaiah is working as an electrical foreman in OCP-I, Ramagundam-III area.