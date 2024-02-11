Group IV service topper felicitated in Asifabad

Shriram Shivakrishna, a young resident of Asifabad, emerged as the top scorer in the recently announced results of the Group IV service exam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 February 2024, 05:45 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Shriram Shivakrishna, a youngster from Asifabad topped the results of the Group IV service exam, results of which were declared on Friday. He was felicitated by his school teachers at a programme held here on Sunday.

Gundeti Koteshwar, principal of Sri Saraswathi Shishumandir-Asifabad, said Shivakishna had brought recognition to the district, his parents and the school as well.

Shivakrishna scored 220.45 marks out of 300 and stood at the top in Telangana. He is an alumni of Sri Saraswathi Shishumandir School before graduating in engineering from RGUKT-Basar. His father is a teacher at the school, while his mother is a tailor. He is currently working as a record assistant with Singareni Collieries Company Limited’s (SCCL).