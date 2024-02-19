People should wear helmet with responsibility: Ramagundam CP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 February 2024, 08:19 PM

Peddapalli: Ramagundam police commissioner M Srinivasulu advised that instead of feeling pain, people should wear helmets with a responsibility while riding two wheeler vehicles. He also advised the people to travel safely by following road safety norms.

Commissionerate police on Monday took out a ‘Helmet Rally’ to educate people about road safety and traffic rules. CP flagged off the rally that took out from NTPC Medipally center to Gandhi chowk, Godavarikhani.

Speaking on the occasion, CP said that traffic movement has become a problem since the traffic has been enhanced day by day in commissionerate limits. So, everybody should follow road safety, traffic rules and traffic signal rules. In America, motorists would follow traffic signals even though there was no traffic on roads.

Some of the people were avoiding wearing helmets on the pretext that hair style and eyeglasses were not being exposed outside, besides unable to get air.

While riding two wheeler vehicles, people must wear a helmet like they would wear chappals while going outside. A number of people died due to lack of a helmet. There was a chance for road accidents following the signal jump and wrong route driving.

So, everybody should follow traffic rules. The CP wanted Ramagundam people to become role models to the Hyderabad public by strictly wearing helmets. On the occasion, he released a poster to educate people about the importance of helmet wearing. Peddapalli DCP Chetana, Godavarikhani ACP M Ramesh, RTO Ranga Rao, MVI Bheem Singh, CIs, SI and others participated in the rally.