Peddapalli: Singareni worker injured in coal mine accident

Singareni worker, Katikanapalli Srinivas, sustained injuries on his back when a sidewall fell on him while he was working at the 80 TG level in the morning shift

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Peddapalli: A Singareni worker, Katikanapalli Srinivas, was injured in a coal mine accident in Adriyala Longwall Project, RG-III area of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Thursday.

Srinivas sustained injuries on his back when a sidewall fell on him while he was working at the 80 TG level in the morning shift. Singareni authorities immediately shifted him to Centenary colony dispensary from where he was shifted to Godavarikhani SCCL hospital for better treatment.

