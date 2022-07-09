Peddapalli: Yellampalli gates lifted to release water

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Peddapalli: Irrigation officials of Sripada Yellampalli Project in Anthergoan mandal lifted ten flood gates to release 49,440 cusecs of water into the river Godavari on Saturday evening. Water is being released downstream by lift gates at one meter height.

Project is getting huge inflows from upper reaches following incessant rains during the last two days. Anticipating possible heavy inflows and maintaining water levels in the reservoir, project officials have lifted flood gates. The project was receiving 51,635 inflows of water from its catchment area. 15.1255 tmc of water is available in the reservoir as against its storage capacity of 20.175 tmc.

Project authorities had alerted the revenue and police officials following the opening of the flood gates of the project. Meanwhile, ten flood gates of Parvathi Barrage in Manthani mandal were also lifted to release 5,000 cusecs water into the downstream.

On the other hand, the Lower Manair Dam in Karimnagar town also started receiving heavy inflows into the project. Against the full capacity of 24.034 tmcs, the project was having 9.397 tmcs of water on Saturday and received inflows of 1,343 cusecs from its catchment area.