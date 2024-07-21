Incessant rains hit normal life in erstwhile Karimnagar

Police have closed roads in some routes since there is a possibility of water overflowing across the road from dams.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 July 2024, 09:15 PM

representational image

Karimnagar: Incessant rains threw normal life out of gear for the second consecutive day in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday.

Small water bodies including tanks, ponds and rivulets have started overflowing in various parts of the district. Major irrigation projects such as LMD, MMD, Sripada Yellampalli and others are receiving copious inflows following the rains in their catchment areas.

Police have closed roads in some routes since there is a possibility of water overflowing across the road from dams. While there was waterlogging in low lying areas, electric poles and huge trees were uprooted in some areas. Besides issuing alerts asking the people not to go near water bodies, call centres were also opened at the Collectorate to help needy persons in the emergency.

The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar has constituted three rescue teams with 64 members to work round the clock. A call centre to receive complaints from the people (dial 9849906694) was also opened.