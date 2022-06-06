| Pensions To All Beneficiaries Aged 57 And Above Soon Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Pensions to all beneficiaries aged 57 and above soon: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:44 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Monday that the State government would soon release pensions to all beneficiaries aged 57 years and above.

At present, about 40 lakh persons were being provided pensions. After the age relaxation to 57 years, another 10 lakh persons will be eligible for pensions, he said.

Due to Covid pandemic, there were many financial challenges but the State government ensured there was no hindrance to implementation of welfare and development programmes, he said, participating in a Palle Pragathi programme in Medchal district.

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and other elected public representatives also participated in the programme.

Dayakar Rao said both Congress and BJP had ruined the country and people were facing lot of problems, especially due to escalating prices of essential commodities.

“People never prospered under Congress and BJP rule. One should not fall prey to the false promises made by these two national parties that are known for their politics of deceit,” he said, adding that it was only after the TRS government came to power that rural areas in the State were witnessing development. “Telangana is the only State that has been releasing Rs 230 crore monthly to rural bodies,” he said.

The State government, he said, had cleared pending dues pertaining to April and May months and only a few bills were to be cleared. All measures should be taken up to ensure successful implementation of Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes across the State, he appealed.

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving development of both rural and urban areas through Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes.