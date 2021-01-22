People play crucial role in ensuring cleanliness: Jagadish

Flagging off Swachha Sarvekshan 2K run at mini tank bund in Suryapet, Jagdish Reddy said the town was the first municipality in the country to collect house-hold dry and wet separately.

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said on Friday that people had a crucial role to play in development and ensuring cleanliness in towns and villages.

Flagging off Swachha Sarvekshan 2K run at mini tank bund in Suryapet, Jagdish Reddy said the town was the first municipality in the country to collect house-hold dry and wet separately. It had also topped in recycling and processing of wastes collected from house to house, he added. “Several municipalities are now following the measures initiated by Suryapet municipality in wastes management,” he said, adding that the turnout of a large number of people for the 2K run indicated their awareness about the role they play in keeping the town clean.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took up mass plantation programme Telangana Ku Haritha Haram to reduce pollution levels in the atmosphere and create a healthy environment in the State, the Minister said that in addition to planting saplings, the State government had also taken up measures to ensure their survival.

“Any welfare scheme or programme taken up by a State government will be successful only when people are involved in their implementation,” he said.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Suryapet municipal chairperson Perumalla Annapurna and others also participated in the 2K run.

