Telangana police make foolproof arrangements for smooth conduct of LS Polls in State

DGP Ravi Gupta highlighted that a zero-tolerance stance will be maintained towards any disruption to the electoral process.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 07:01 PM

Director General of Police Ravi Gupta

Hyderabad: The Telangana police are making foolproof security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for Monday in the State.

Director General of Police, Ravi Gupta said 73,414 ranks of civil police, 500 sections of TS Special Police, 164 companies of Central Armed Police Force, three companies of Tamil Nadu Special Armed Police, 2088 ranks from other departments, and 7,000 home guards sourced from other States are deployed for security and safety purpose.

A total of 8863 FIRs were registered for offences under the Excise Act, Narcotics Act, Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Representation of the People Act (RP Act) while 34,526 individuals, identified as rowdies, bad characters, election offenders, or potential troublemakers, have been bound over.

Ravi Gupta highlighted that a zero-tolerance stance will be maintained towards any disruption to the electoral process. To meet any exigencies during the polling period, a centralized control room at the DGP Office will commence operations from Sunday 7 am and will function continuously till the final EVM is securely lodged in strong room.

For strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct, the police formed 482 Fixed Static Teams (FSTs), 462 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs), 89 Inter-State Border Check posts, and 173 Inter-District Check Posts.