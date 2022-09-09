People should emulate Kaloji Narayana Rao: Errabelli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:06 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Minister E Dayakar Rao garlanding the statue of Kaloji Narayana Rao in Hanamkonda on Friday.

Hanamkonda: People should emulate Kaloji Narayana Rao. He dreamt of separate Telangana and led the movements including the fight against the Nizams, said Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao after paying tributes to Kaloji by garlanding his statue at Nakkalagutta centre here on Friday on the occasion of the 108th birth anniversary of Kaloji.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that the TRS government in the State was following the ideals of Kaloji. “We are fortunate that both the luminaries of the Telangana, Kaloji and Jayashankar, are sons of this Warangal soil. I grew up in politics taking inspiration from Kaloji,” he said.

Mayor Gundu Sudharani, KUDA chairman Sunderraj Yadav, MLC Banda Prakash, MP Pasunrui Dayakar, District Collectors Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, B Gopi and others paid rich tributes to Kaloji Narayana Rao.