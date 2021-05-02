People taught lesson to Congress, BJP: Jagadish Reddy

Jagadish Reddy said the entire Telangana society was supporting and following the decisions of the Chief Minister, who took Telangana to the top position in the country

Published: 8:00 pm

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday said the results of by-election to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency once again proved that people have confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking to the media here, Jagadish Reddy said the entire Telangana society was supporting and following the decisions of the Chief Minister, who took Telangana to the top position in the country in welfare and development programmes. “People are seeing real development only after the TRS came to power in the newly formed Telangana State. The pro-farmers policies of the State government turned agriculture into a profitable venture,” he said.

The people of Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly Constituency voted the TRS to victory in the by-election for development of their area, he added. He said Chandrashekhar Rao and welfare and development had become synonymous in the country.

Coming down heavily on both the Congress and BJP, he said the people taught a befitting lesson to the leaders of both the parties who made baseless allegations during their elections campaign.

Stating that Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had offered to quit politics if Jana Reddy lost the by-election, Reddy asked him whether the latter was ready to do it now. “The Congress has lost its existence in the State. The BJP leaders should also keep in mind their strength in the State before making bombastic statements,” he suggested.

Telangana Rythu samanvaya samithi president and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that people did not believe the cock and bull stories of Jana Reddy, who made the tactics to get votes in the by-elections. The BJP leaders should keep quite by learning lessons from the result of the by-elections. He termed the victory of Bhagath as a historic one in the district politics.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav said that the TRS would win in the elections whatever and when every may be as people stood with the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He exuded confidence that Bhagath would change the face of the constituency in development.

