PepsiCo to expand Global Business Services Centre in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:17 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: US-based multinational food company PepsiCo is planning to expand its operations in Hyderabad. The company’s Global Business Services Centre (GBS), which started with 250 employees in 2019, now employs over 2,800. Plans are afoot to increase this to 4,000 employees within the next one and half years.

PepsiCo executive vice president (Corporate Affairs) Roberto Azevedo met Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at the Telangana Pavilion on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meet in Davos and discussed the company’s expansion plans in Telangana. During the meeting, the manufacturing opportunities for popular PepsiCo food products in Telangana were also discussed.

Minister Rama Rao expressed happiness over the rapid growth of PepsiCo’s GBS in Hyderabad and assured that the State government would provide all possible support for future investments of the company. Azevedo said the company was keen to participate in sustainability initiatives in partnership with the Telangana government including improving water efficiency, recycling and reuse of plastics.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary (Invest Telangana) Dr Vishnuvardhan Reddy, and other officials were present.