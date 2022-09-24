PETA asks women to say no to sex with meat-eating men

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:30 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

In order to convince meat-eating guys to become vegans, PETA is recommending a strike on sex with them.

Hyderabad: People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is known for its innovative campaigns when it comes to raising awareness on veganism and animal cruelty. Recently, the non-profit organisation posted a study from the journal ‘PLOS ONE’ on how men are much more responsible than women for the global warming crisis due mostly to their meat intake. Their diet results in 41% greater greenhouse gas emissions.

“We all know them — the suburban men with beer bottles in hand, brandishing tongs while cooking sausages on their expensive gas grills. These barbecue masters believe that they can prove their masculinity to themselves and their fellow humans through their consumption of meat, not only hurting animals but also harming the planet,” PETA posted on their website.

In order to convince meat-eating guys to become vegans, PETA is recommending a strike on sex with them. “Men need to take accountability for their actions. Now that research shows that their impact on the climate is so disproportionately large, they should take steps to rectify that. And the easiest, healthiest, simplest way to do this is by going vegan,” PETA added.

"Men have a 40 percent higher carbon footprint because they're eating more meat than woman." Women in Germany are being told to stop having sex with their husbands and boyfriends until they stop eating red meat. Dr Carys Bennett from PETA explains on #TimesRadio. pic.twitter.com/6B9jlFn1Pl — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) September 22, 2022