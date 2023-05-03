PETA India campaign Respect for Chickens aimed at college-goers

For International Respect for Chickens Day on May 4, PETA rolled out a campaign targeting college students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:21 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Hyderabad: Just in time for International Respect for Chickens Day on May 4, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) rolled out a campaign targeting college students.

As discussions around consent are taking place on college campuses in India and around the world, PETA put up boards outside colleges and universities across the country in an attempt to establish that chickens do not consent to the use and abuse of their bodies for meat and eggs.

“Each year, the egg industry confines billions of chickens to cages so small they cannot even spread a wing and then slaughters them. PETA India’s message reminds students that if consent is important to them, they must go vegan since animals do not consent to being caged and killed,” says PETA India Director of Education and Youth Outreach Puja Mahajan.

In Hyderabad, PETA India’s print campaign is located opposite Gachibowli Stadium. Similar campaign posters have been put up across colleges and universities in Amritsar, Delhi, and Goa.