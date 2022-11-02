Watch: Dog plays with colourful cracker

Published Date - 05:24 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Source: @Ask2Vipul/Twitter

Hyderabad: During Diwali time, you often see dogs running all around and barking continuously. They act so because they are scared of bright lighting and loud noise produced by burning crackers. But in a bizarre incident, a dog was seen holding a live cracker in its mouth.

In a video that surfaced online, a dog can be seen playing with a live cracker as it holds the cracker in its mouth. Later on, the dog makes its way into the pet owner’s home with a cracker. However, the pet owner gets the firecracker out of the dog’s mouth to place it back on the floor. But the dog again grabs the firework before it walks into the kennel.

What was impressive about the dog was its enthusiasm while playing with the cracker.

A Twitter user named ‘Ask2ACA Vipul Y’ shared the video on his official handle. “Dogs enjoying Diwali crackers in the Parallel Universe..:,” he captioned the post. He also tagged PETA in his post.

Every year during Diwali, PETA issues an advisory to the general public about bursting loud crackers. Loud noises cause a lot of stress in animals and may lead to hearing loss, epilepsy, and other health issues.