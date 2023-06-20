PETA places billboards for International Yoga Day

PETA India is placing advertisements for International Yoga Day across cities in India encouraging people to adopt a yoga buddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:57 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Hyderabad: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India is placing advertisements for International Yoga Day in Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Chennai, and Lucknow, encouraging people to adopt a yoga buddy, that is a playful dog or cat from a local animal shelter.

The billboard in Hyderabad is located outside RedTape Online Outlet, Part A, P & T Colony, Tirumalagiri, Secunderabad.

“Anyone who has gone into downward dog only to see their pup run onto the mat under them knows that animals brighten our lives with their antics and personalities,” says Atharva Deshmukh, PETA India campaign coordinator.

“Why not give an animal in need a home while ensuring that the ‘namaste’ with which you start your yoga session will always be followed by a woof or a purr?” she added.

PETA India notes that every time someone buys a “purebred” dog from a breeder, from a pet store, or online, a dog in need roaming the streets or waiting in an animal shelter loses a chance at finding a home.

Stray animals often starve or are injured, abused, or hit by vehicles. Countless other animals are left to languish in animal shelters because there aren’t enough good homes for them. That’s why PETA India advocates for adoption and urges guardians to have their animal companions sterilised so that those who have already been born have the best chance at a good home and a good life.