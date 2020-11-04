Peter Andre to put up Christmas decorations in November this year

Peter shares Theo and his older sister Amelia with wife Emily. While he has Junior, 16, and Princess, 13, with former wife Katie Pric

Los Angeles: Singer Peter Andre and his wife Emily have decided to put up Christmas decorations early this year because everyone could do with some extra festive cheer this year.

Peter and Emily have decided to decorate the house for Christmas in November, right before his youngest son Theo’s fourth birthday on the 22nd of this month, reports mirror.co.uk.

“It’s Theo’s birthday soon and I’ve decided I’m going to put up the Christmas decorations before then. I think everyone needs a bit of festive cheer. I don’t care if it’s bad luck because we’ve had enough bad luck this year!” said the 47-year-old singer.

“We haven’t had much to celebrate this year so why not extend Christmas? I think it’s important for the kids because it’s going to be limited in terms of activities, like taking them to see Santa, so I’m happy to make a bigger deal of it at home,” he said.

He added :”We’re very lucky to have a big family, but I do hope there will be some kind of support for those who are on their own.”

Peter shares Theo and his older sister Amelia with wife Emily. While he has Junior, 16, and Princess, 13, with former wife Katie Price.