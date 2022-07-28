| Petronia Has The Edge In Pune Feature

Petronia has the edge in Pune feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

File Photo.

Pune: The Hosidar Daji-trained Petronia, who working well in the morning trials, is expected

to score in the Dr SR Captain Trophy 1200 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 60 to 86 (40 to 59 eligible), the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Majestic Warrior 1, Tanhaiyaan 2, Rhythm Of Nature 3

2. Sky Storm 1, Queen Regnant 2, Fairmont 3

3. My Treasure 1, Dali Swirl 2, Eyes On The Prize 3

4. Petronia 1, The Protector 2, Sky Fall 3

5. Ahead Of My Time 1, Arc De Triomphe 2, Rasputin 3

6. Queens Pride 1, Esperanza 2, Golden Lioness 3

7. Mad Love 1, So So Special 2, Amped 3

Day’s Best: Queens Pride

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.