P&G invests Rs 200 crore in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:44 PM, Mon - 2 May 22

Hyderabad: Consumer products major Procter & Gamble set up its liquid detergent manufacturing unit at Kothur near Hyderabad. The unit has seen an investment of about Rs 200 crore and is P&G’s first liquid detergent manufacturing unit for its brand Ariel in India. Inaugurating the new facility, Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said with this investment, the total investments by P&G made in the State has touched about Rs 1,700 crore.

“Liquid detergent is the future,” he said about the product the company chose to make in Telangana. IT is a zero liquid discharge unit and no manufacturing waste is discharged to landfills. The Hyderabad site is P&G’s largest manufacturing plant in India spread across 170 acre at Kothur. It currently focuses on producing the company’s fabric care brands Ariel and Tide, and baby care brand Pampers. This plant was inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in 2014, and over the years, P&G has expanded its operations in the State.

Rama Rao said the company used 35 per cent of the land and there is scope for it to create employment to about 10,000 people as it invests further. He also appreciated the company for supporting the State with Rs 6 crore worth donations including masks and sanitisers in its fight against Covid. Only last month, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting inaugurated its new factory in Maheshwaram.

It produces Santoor soaps andSoftouch fabric conditioners. It said it will add manufacturing capability to produce talcum powder, hand wash and dish wash. “We are starting our first liquid detergents manufacturing unit in Hyderabad. We strategically chose Hyderabad to be the location for expanding our operations as it provides an investor friendly environment and best-in-class facilities enabled by the Telangana Government. This manufacturing unit will enable us to serve the consumers across the country,” said Madhusudan Gopalan, Chief Executive Officer, P&G India.

“Hyderabad is playing a key role in P&G’s growth in the country. In addition to our facility, we have set up our Planning Service Center and a dedicated Technology Center in Hyderabad which integrates global innovation with local needs bringing the best of the globe to our consumers in India,” he said. New classrooms and sports complex were inaugurated at the P&G Shiksha supported Inmulnarva Zilla Parishad High School.

The company has built, upgraded and refurbished nearly 35 schools with more than 100 classrooms, and sports, sanitation and hygiene amenities. It also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana Government to partner in the area of menstrual health and hygiene education in the State of Telangana. P&G also donated 1.3 lakh sanitary pads to the Government. P&G’s Hyderabad manufacturing site is among the few manufacturing sites in India that enabled women employees to operate across all shifts. It has a creche facility to support the parents within its workforce, he said.