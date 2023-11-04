Pharma company owner gifts cars to employees for Diwali

By ANI Updated On - 11:28 AM, Sat - 4 November 23

Panchkula: With just a week left for Diwali celebrations, festive fervour and celebratory zeal have already gripped employees at a pharmaceutical company in Panchkula where the owner is gifting out cars as pre-Diwali gifts.

Company director, owner MK Bhatia, of Mits Healthcare addresses his company’s employees as celebrities and stars rather than as employees.

The pharma company owner rewarded 12 employees of his company with cars for their hard work, perseverance and loyalty towards the company.

Speaking to ANI about the bumper pre-Diwali gift, MK Bhatia said, “It is because of the hard work of these employees that they have reached this position today. All of them have been working for this company for years now.”

“This car is a reward for their hard work, honesty and trustworthiness towards the company. We have already gifted cars to 12-star celebrities of the company. Soon 38 more stars will be given cars,” he said.

The pharma company owner further said, “Some time ago when our team was growing, I told my employees that they were no less than stars. We made rapid growth thereafter. We wanted to make them feel like celebrities. Everyone is a celebrity in my company.”

Talking to ANI, Shilpa, an employee, said, “I have completed eight years here. I am very happy. When I joined eight years ago, our director used to say that he wanted to gift cars to his team. That dream has been fulfilled today.”

The Mits Healthcare Director further said that the special thing about the pre-gift is that some employees who were gifted do not even know how to drive a car.

“No one had even dreamed that the company would give them a car as a gift. The rewarded employees were surprised to receive this gift,” he said.

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights, with its variations also celebrated in other Indian religions. It symbolises the spiritual “victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance”.

For Hindus, the festival honours Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, prosperity and beauty, and Ganesha, the lord of success and the remover of obstacles.

Exchanging gifts is an important part of Diwali as a way of expressing love, gratitude and expressing devotion to the deities.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12 on a Sunday.