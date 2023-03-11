PhD not mandatory for Assistant Professors’ posts in universities: UGC Chairman

The UGC Chairman who inaugurated the newly constructed UGC-HRDC building on OU campus said a one nation-one data portal was being developed, which will have all UGC guidelines and other details

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 AM, Sat - 11 March 23

Source: Twitter/OSMANIA UNIVERSITY.

Hyderabad: Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday said that PhD is not mandatory for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professors in universities and colleges and a qualification in UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) would suffice.

The UGC Chairman who inaugurated the newly constructed UGC-HRDC building on Osmania University (OU) campus on Friday said a one nation-one data portal was being developed, which will have all UGC guidelines and other details.

Along with academics in the conventional mode, Prof. Kumar said quality education would be extended directly to students through the National Digital University from the next academic year.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. R Limbadri said the new building was a great addition to the existing infrastructure at the OU and it would contribute a lot to the teaching fraternity at higher education across the country.

OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder narrated initiatives and progress of the University and said 50 percent of the administrative posts were earmarked for the women faculty members.