Philippines agriculture delegation visits ICRISAT-led project sites in India

Research, development, and policy stakeholders from the Philippines Department of Agriculture (DA) and Bureau of Agriculture (BAR) recently embarked on an exposure visit to various ICRISAT-led project sites in India for cross-cultural exchange and learning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 07:33 PM

Expert team from Philippines is posing for a photo at a water body in Uttar Pradesh.

The eight-day visit between July 19 and 26, which spanned Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and ICRISAT Headquarters in Hyderabad, provided insights into innovative climate-smart agricultural practices and effective water and soil management technologies.

The delegation began their visit in Nota village, Tahrauli Tehsil, Uttar Pradesh, where they engaged with members of the ‘progressive Bundelkhand farmer producer company’ (FPC). During the visit, the group discussed the FPC’s activities and initiatives, gaining valuable insights into how ICRISAT supports local farmers by organising them as FPOs and FPCs. Dr Ramesh Singh, ICRISAT’s principal scientist & cluster head, provided an in-depth overview of the soil and water management challenges affecting 40 villages in the region, further enriching the delegation’s understanding of the critical issues faced by the community.

The visit then moved to Odisha, where the delegation explored several model sites facilitated by ICRISAT under the Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM). In Odisha, they observed the role of women’s self-help groups (SHGs) in successful enterprises, such as the Dwarf Coconut Nursery, which produces 100,000 seedlings annually, and ventures into ornamental nurseries and apiculture as alternative livelihoods.

Concluding their visit at ICRISAT’s headquarters in Hyderabad, the delegation explored state-of-the-art facilities, including the genebank, agromet lab, living lab, center of excellence in climate change research for plant protection, center of excellence in genomics and systems biology, and the agri-business incubation center. The group also interacted with ICRISAT scientists and Dr Stanford Blade, Deputy Director General-Research.