Phone tapping case: Bandi urges Revanth to grant general consent to CBI

Says the previous government banned the CBI in the State, which hindered the investigation of such sensitive matters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 04:20 PM

Bandi Sanjay urged the Chief Minister to immediately grant general consent to the CBI so that the case could be handed over to the agency

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to grant the general consent earlier given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the State and hand over the alleged phone tapping case to the central agency.

The Telangana government’s Home (Special) Department issued an order-G.O.Ms.No.51 on August 30, 2022, withdrawing all previous general consents issued by it under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Bandi Sanjay highlighted that the previous government had banned the CBI in the State, which had hindered the investigation of such sensitive matters.

He urged the Chief Minister to immediately grant general consent to the CBI so that the alleged phone tapping case could be handed over to it. He accused former Chief Minister Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and former Minister KT Rama Rao, of being involved in the phone tapping and urged the State government to investigate their role.

Attempts were being made to prevent a comprehensive investigation into the phone tapping case and that there was pressure from Delhi not to investigate phone tapping, he alleged. “Phone tapping is a serious offence. Hence, the matter should be investigated by the central agencies. I request the Chief Minister to handover the case to CBI,” he further said.