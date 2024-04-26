Probe in ‘Phone Tapping’ case still on: Hyderabad CP

26 April 2024

Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy on Friday said the probe into the ‘phone tapping’ case was still underway and denied issuing red corner notice to former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief and retired IPS officer T Prabhakar Rao, who is the prime suspect in the case.

The Commissioner criticized claims and unconfirmed reports that were making rounds in multiple media outlets about issuing red corner notice to Prabhakar Rao. Such speculation will hinder with the case and make the investigative process difficult, he said.

“We know what to and be rest assured that we are doing our best,” he said, while interacting with press persons on Friday.

He said a red corner notice will be issued to Prabhakar Rao in the phone tapping case at the right time. “We will do that (issue red corner notice) but already some people are reporting that red corner notice has been issued. By such speculation, you are merely hindering with the investigation,” the CP said .

We will reveal the details of the phone tapping case at the right time through the right medium, he added.

“We are investigating this case to the best of our ability. Phone tapping was done to disturb the personal lives. It is a crime not only against an individual, but also the society on the whole. Intruding into private lives is a heinous crime,” Sreenivasa Reddy said.

He added that four police officers whose role was found in the case were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Some police officers were taken as witnesses and their statements recorded.

The investigation is going on transparently and those involved will not be spared, Reddy said.