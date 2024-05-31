BJP stages protest, demands CBI probe into phone tapping case

Party accuses Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of shielding BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 04:32 PM

BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman

Hyderabad: Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of shielding BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao in the illegal phone tapping case, BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman demanded the State government to handover the case to the CBI.

Addressing a protest organised by the BJP State unit demanding action against those involved in the phone tapping case at Dharna Chowk here on Friday, Laxman accused the Chief Minister of trying to protect the people behind the phone tapping.

The Chief Minister was under pressure from bigwigs in Delhi not to act against the accused, he alleged. Despite all the confessions made by police officers involved in the phone tapping, the government was not acting against those involved, he said, adding that the people of Telangana want an answer from the Chief Minister.

“Why is the Congress government not taking any action against those behind the phone tapping. Congress government’s inaction has created doubts that it is trying to shield BRS leaders.What is stopping the CM from taking action against BRS leaders involved in the tapping?” he asked.

Stating that illegal phone surveillance on politicians, journalists, businesspersons, bureaucrats and others was snatching away their fundamental rights and that it was a serious offence, the BJP MP said the case had to be investigated by the CBI as it had become an inter-State issue. Several senior BJP leaders and functionaries took part in the protest.