Phone-tapping row: Komatireddy accuses Harish met former Intelligence Chief Prabhakar Rao in US

Former Minister T Harish Rao was making all attempts to make sure Prabhakar Rao remained in the United States, says Venkat Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 08:25 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy accused that BRS was trying to ensure that former Intelligence Chief Prabhakar Rao did not return to India as it could pose serious issues to BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s family in the phone tapping case.

Former Minister T Harish Rao was making all attempts to make sure Prabhakar Rao remained in the United States. As part of these plans, the former Minister had also travelled to the United States on May 26 and returned on June 1, he accused.

Addressing media persons here on Sunday, the Minister charged that Harish Rao had personally met Prabhakar in the United States and even shared the flight details of the former Minister’s visit.

“The Congress government has already written to CBI to issue a red corner notice to the phone tapping accused Prabhakar Rao and get him back to India,” Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said.

Claiming that Congress would win 12 seats in Lok Sabha elections in the State, the Minister said BRS leaders would desert the party after suffering drubbing defeat.