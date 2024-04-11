Transparent probe on into tapping case, says CP Sreenivasa Reddy

He said that the investigation was progressing swiftly and clarified that no notices had been issued to any political leaders concerning the case.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 11:40 PM

Hyderabad CP K Sreenivasa Reddy at Annual Meeting at TSICCC in Banjara Hills.

Hyderabad: City CP K Sreenivasa Reddy said a detailed probe with utmost transparency was underway into the alleged phone tapping case.

The investigators are of the opinion that former SIB chief and retired IPS officer T Prabhakar Rao’s statement was crucial in the case.

Rao, who is currently in the US for treatment, already informed he would appear before the team once he returns to India