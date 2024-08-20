Photographers, take note! Capture innovative pics of TGSRTC buses, win prizes

Marking World Photography Day, TGSRTC inviting enthusiasts to showcase their creativity through a special photography contest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 11:43 AM

Hyderabad: Marking World Photography Day, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is inviting enthusiasts to showcase their creativity through a special photography contest.

Participants are encouraged to capture innovative and artistic images of TGSRTC buses, highlighting the public transport system of the State.

This contest presents a unique opportunity for photographers to explore the diverse fleet of TGSRTC buses, from the classic models to the more modern ones, capturing them against the backdrop of Telangana’s vibrant cityscapes.

Whether it’s the busy streets of Hyderabad with its historical landmarks such as Charminar or the scenic routes through the State’s lush landscapes, there’s ample scope to portray the essence of travel and connectivity.

Participants need to tag TGSRTC in their submissions on social media for a chance to win exciting prizes. The contest deadline is set for August 26.