Physical distancing, masks key to stop any virus: Dr Sandeep Juvvadi

Hyderabad: Dr Sandeep Juvvadi throws light on evolution, mutation of the Covid virus and efficacy of the upcoming vaccines.

On the evolution and mutation of the virus:

There is an age-old concept in nature, which is survival of the fittest. Just as we humans have evolved from ape to a dominant species, in nature, there is every chance that even viruses and other pathogens do their best to evolve and mutate. In order to survive, the virus does mutate, especially RNA viruses like coronavirus can mutate.

Why is there a mutation

The virus is mutating because it is finding it difficult to spread as it did initially when the pandemic broke-out in Wuhan. Effective preventive strategies like physical distancing, hand hygiene and masking has become an impediment for the survival of the virus. Because there is a reduced chance of spread or infection, the virus is now trying to find novel ways to continue to replicate and spread.

Need for more genome sequencing

Traditionally, the UK has a well-developed policy of sequencing. In India, we don’t have such policies and usually, genome sequencing is taken up by academic and research institutions. I believe that such mutations might have happened in India and it is not just confined to Australia or the UK. The chances of finding a similar mutation in India are pretty high because this is an interconnected world. There is a lot of movement from and to the United Kingdom. There will be many travellers who might have come to India from the UK.

On the efficacy of the vaccine

There is no point in contemplating whether the vaccines are going to work or not. Just because one part of the spike protein of the virus has mutated doesn’t mean that the vaccine will become ineffective. One must remember that RNA vaccines have never been developed and tried before Covid-19. So, we don’t know about their efficacy.

What are the options left?

The only effective way to avoid Covid-19 is through maintaining personal hygiene, social distancing, masking and avoiding mass gatherings. We should realise that the virus is trying to mutate because of preventive actions taken by us and humans we should take equally evasive action against this virus. Instead of worrying about mutations, I think it would be more pertinent if we ask ourselves why should we put ourselves at risk? If we wear masks and follow other guidelines, 92 to 95 per cent chances of corona infections get reduced.

