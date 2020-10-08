Physical, mental fitness must for cops to serve: Ramagundam CP

As many as 324 trainee constables presented medals at 13th Battalion in Hajipur

Mancherial: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana said on Thursday that policemen must be physically and mentally fit and ready for serving the society. He was addressing 324 trainee constables who presented a passing out parade to mark the end of their training on the premises of the 13th Battalion belonging to Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) at Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana said the police department was playing a vital role in eradicating terrorism, naxalism, cybercrimes and many other menaces that create problems in society. A police constable is the foundation in the police system, he said.

The IPS officer further said that the policemen should gel with the public and must strive for addressing their challenges, besides protecting law and order. He said that they could implement people-friendly policing, as per the call given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy.

The Commissioner congratulated the trainees for completing 9-month long rigorous training at the Battalion and hoped they would render duties with similar discipline and management of time. He wished that they would win the trust of the public by discharging quality services in the department, adding, the country now requires their services.

He later presented medals to trainee constables who excelled in different tests held as part of the training.

Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police U Uday Kumar Reddy, Additional Commandant of the Battalion MI Suresh, Assistant Commandants Raghunath Chowhan, B Bikshapathi, M Nagabhushan, Nagnaik graced the occasion.

