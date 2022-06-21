Pickleball National Championship at LB Indoor Stadium from June 24

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:33 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Hyderabad: Amateur Telangana Pickleball Association (ATPA), under the aegis of All India Pickleball Association, is going to conduct the 7th Pickleball National Championship at the LB Indoor Stadium from June 24 to 26.

Pickleball is a racket and ball game played on a badminton size court. It originated in the United States of America and is a combination of lawn tennis and table tennis. In 2007 All Indian Pickleball Association (AIPA) was formed to promote the game in India with the motto ‘Pickleball for Fun and Fitness’.

R Sridhar Reddy, president of ATPA said, “I am very happy to present pickleball to the people of Telangana. Sport is an integral part of life for good physical fitness and strength. Pickleball is incredible for improving physical fitness and fighting depression. It isn’t just a sport. It’s a lifestyle you’ll want in on. In addition to a super great aerobic workout, the game provides a new social network that’s proven to be life changing for all enthusiasts of sport.”