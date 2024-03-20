Sahil bags double crown in Pickleball Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 11:32 PM

Medal winners of the Pickleball Championship at the Gamepoint Hitec in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Sahil clinched a double title in the Gamepoint First Pickleball Championship by winning both the men’s doubles and mixed doubles titles at the Gamepoint Hitec in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In the men’s doubles final, Sahil and Dhaval defeated Gaurabdip Ghosh and VS Cisakh 15-7 to win the title. In the mixed doubles, He teamed up with Prachi and got the better of Charitha and Venkat 16-14 in the final to clinch another trophy in the tournament.

A total of 68 players took part in the inaugural Pickleball competition in the men’s doubles and mixed doubles category. The men’s doubles category witnessed 24 teams vying for the title while 10 pairs competed in the mixed doubles category.

Results: Final: Men’s Doubles: Sahil/Dhaval bt Gaurabdip Ghosh/VS Cisakh 15-7, Mixed doubles: Sahil/Prachi bt Charitha/Venkat 16-14.