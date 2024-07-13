Pickpocket held for house burglary in Mancherial

Mancherial Inspector R Bansilal said that Jadav Narsing, daily-wage earner, who became a pickpocket, was apprehended while moving suspiciously in ACC colony in the town.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 July 2024, 07:14 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A daily wager-turned-pickpocket was arrested on charges of burglary, while five tolas of gold ornaments worth Rs 3.5 lakh were recovered from him here on Saturday.

Mancherial Inspector R Bansilal said that Jadav Narsing, daily-wage earner, who became a pickpocket, was apprehended while moving suspiciously in ACC colony in the town. On being interrogated, Narsing confessed to committing the offence after getting addicted to liquor. He admitted to stealing golden ornaments and LPG cylinder and stove belonging to Abdul Raheem, a traveller company owner in ACC colony by breaking open the house 10 days back. The owner of the house was not present at the time of the incident.

Mancherial ACP R Prakesh commended Inspector Bansilal, Sub-Inspector Sanath, staffers Babaji, Satyanarayana and Raju Patel for nabbing the accused person in comparatively a short time.