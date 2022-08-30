PIL against government lands to private parties

Hyderabad: A panel of two judges comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhasker Reddy has asked the Vigilance and Enforcement wing to enquire into allegations that government properties were being leased out to private parties causing pecuniary losses to the Government and initiate action in accordance with law.

The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by B Judson challenging the action of the government in leasing out properties. The petitioner contended that he had given several representations to the authorities concerned but no action was taken.

HC grants protection

Justice K Surender of the Telangana High Court granted interim protection against arrest to an accused person in a rape case. The complainant is minor victim, who approached the police, alleging that the accused had raped her. The victim underwent miscarriage without her consent on the pretext of marriage.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that it was a consensual relationship and the petitioner never promised to marry. He contended that the victim was not a minor and that she was aged 23 years. There is delay of five years in filing the complaint and hence he said that the complaint is motivated. The court after hearing his arguments, granted interim protraction to accused from arrest.