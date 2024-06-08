Pithapuram trend reaches Telangana’s Choppadandi

Nakka Anil from Balvanthapur, Mallial mandal of Jagtial district, wrote on the number plat of his vehicle stating that “Medipalli Satyam Choppadandi MLA Thaluku”.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 07:55 PM

Karimnagar: The trend started in Pithapuram of Andhra Pradesh seems to have reached Karimnagar. After the victory of Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan from Pithapuram assembly constituency in the recent elections, his fans started writing on their vehicles and number plates stating that “Pithapuram MLA Thaluka” (Belonging to Pithapuram MLA).

It became more popular as the videos and photos of writings went viral on social media.

Similar trend has started in Choppandandi constituency too. Follower of Choppadanadi MLA Medipalli Satyam has also written similar words on his two wheeler vehicle.

