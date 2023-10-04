| Placement Drive To Be Held In Mancherial On Oct 6

In a statement, Venkataraman advised candidates to upload their resumes on www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in and to attend the drive carrying copies of educational qualifications. He told them to contact 8247 38738, 78935 66493 and 98496 39539 for more details.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Mancherial: District Employment Officer Koushik Venkataramana said that Telangana Overcome Manpower Company Limited would conduct a placement drive for selecting candidates to be employed in Germany, Australia, Mauritius, Japan and Malta countries, on the premises of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Mancherial on October 6.

He suggested the unemployed youngsters to utilise the opportunity.