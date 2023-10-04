After neglecting Telangana, Modi now making false promises, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Kamareddy: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday continued his scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pointing out that he had neglected Telangana’s development while diverting funds to other States for the sake of votes. He pointed out that against a tax revenue of Re.1 contributed by Telangana to the Centre, the latter was receiving a mere 46 paise in return.

He said that Modi had not taken any measures to support Telangana’s progress and instead, diverted tax revenue from the State to support States like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Addressing a public meeting at Banswada on Wednesday, Rama Rao refuted Modi’s claims of providing funds to Telangana, stating that despite these assertions, the BJP would never come to power in the State. He also said Modi, after neglecting the State all this while, was now making empty promises, particularly in relation to the proposed Turmeric Board and Tribal University, which he said were left in the cold for the last decade.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, the BRS working president reminded the party’s inability to provide a social security pension of Rs.200, but was now promising Rs.4,000 as pension. He urged the public not to rush to judgment, assuring that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would soon unveil the BRS manifesto, which would prioritise the welfare of those in need and would be beyond anyone’s expectations.

He also said that the Chief Minister would be launching a breakfast scheme for children on October 6. “The State will progress only under the Chandrashekhar Rao government that works for the welfare of all,” he added.

Rama Rao said BJP was bringing money from Adani and Congress was pumping money from Karnataka in their attempts to come in power in Telangana. He said the Congress and BJP were colluding with each other to further their interests, citing the BJP victories in Nizamabad and Karimnagar Lok Sabha elections as example.

The Minister said their collaboration was continuing with the appointment of A Revanth Reddy as TPCC president. Stating that Revanth Reddy was an RSS man within the Congress, a Godse sitting in Gandhi Bhavan, he urged the people not to be swayed by Revanth Reddy’s false promises.