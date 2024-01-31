Plans in place to eliminate garbage-vulnerable points in Serilingampally

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose who reviewed developmental works in the zone instructed officials to eliminate all garbage vulnerable points in a phased manner

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 09:39 PM

Hyderabad: With an uptick in the number of garbage-related complaints in Serilingampally zone, the GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose who reviewed developmental works in the zone on Wednesday instructed officials to eliminate all garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) in a phased manner.

He enquired about the sanitation management in Yousufguda, Serilingampally, Chandanagar, Ramchandrapura and Patancheru circles along with the transport of the garbage and C&D materials to secondary collection and transport points (SCTPs).

The Commissioner directed officials to take up IEC activities with the help of resource persons in the colonies to eliminate the GVPs, in addition to providing dustbins to gated communities and removing public toilets which are not in use.

Serilingampally Zonal Commissioner Sneha Shabharish, Addl.Commissioner (Sanitation) Upender Reddy along with the commissioner inspected the engineering works, boundary wall construction, walkway and sanitation works around Durgam Cheruvu, earlier that day.