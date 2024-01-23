Congress has a challenging task in Greater Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Given the dismal performance in Greater Hyderabad limits in the last Assembly elections, the Congress has a challenging task to make a mark in the ensuing Parliament elections in the region.

There are 24 assembly constituencies in Greater Hyderabad limits and the Congress has not won a single seat. While the BRS won 16 constituencies, AIMIM secured seven seats and BJP retained Goshamahal constituency.

These 24 Assembly constituencies fall under the jurisdictions of four parliament constituencies, including Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri and Chevella.

Since last few elections, AIMIM has been winning the Hyderabad constituency. The possibilities of making inroads into the constituency are bleak for the Congress. BJP has secured the Secunderabad constituency in the last two consecutive elections during 2014 and 2019.

Though, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had won the Medchal Malkajgiri seat in 2019, this time Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is keen on winning the seat. This sets the tone for an interesting contest between the Congress and BRS.

Considering the fact that Congress had lost all the seven assembly constituencies in the Medchal Malkajgiri parliament constituency to BRS, it is going to be a daunting task for the ruling party to retain the seat.

Similarly, things are not appearing bright for the Congress in Chevella constituency as well. Of the seven assembly seats in the Chevella parliament constituency, the BRS won four seats, including Maheswaram, Rajendranagar, Serilingampally and Chevella, while Congress won three seats.

The BRS has almost confirmed the candidature of sitting MP G Ranjith Reddy from Chevella. In 2014, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy had won the seat representing the BRS. After quitting the BRS, he joined the BJP and is likely to be the fielded by the saffron party from Chevella.

Considering all these factors, the Telangana Congress has already intensified its outreach programmes. Under this initiative, the AICC Telangana incharge Deepadas Munshi held a meeting with Christian community leaders last Thursday in Secunderabad. She sought the support of community leaders for the Congress party during the Lok Sabha elections.

Prior to this, she also held a meeting with TPCC Adivasi working committee meeting at Gandhi Bhavan. During the meeting, the AICC incharge wanted the Girijan community leaders and workers to strive for Congress party’s victory in the elections.