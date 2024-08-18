Plans to develop Gandhari Khilla, Shivvaram crocodile sanctuary remain on papers

Proposals to create a rope way and introduce trekking and adventurous activities at the fort remain on the paper. As a result, the fort is unable to draw the due limelight

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 18 August 2024, 07:52 PM

A top-view of Gandhari Khilla (Gandhari Kota) near Bokkalagutta, in Mandamarri mandal of Mancherial district in Telangana.

Mancherial: Proposals to develop the historic Gandhari Khilla and scenic Shivvaram crocodile sanctuary into tourist centres continued to be confined to papers.

Gandhari Khilla is a picturesque historical fort, believed to have been built in 900 AD on the outskirts of Bokkalagutta village. It is a popular destination for trekking, climbing and camping for nature lovers and adventurers of not only the district, but from several parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The fort has the potential to attract tourists from several parts of the country, helping the district to generate income and create jobs for locals. Proposals to create a rope way and introduce trekking and adventurous activities at the fort remain on the paper. As a result, the fort is unable to draw the due limelight.

Currently, picnickers and nature aficionados from Hyderabad, Warangal and other parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh visit the fort on weekends. Some of them camp under make-shift tents at night. The fort is one of the most-sought after destinations for pre-wedding photo-shoots for couples as well.

Meanwhile, the scenic crocodile sanctuary at Shivvaram village in Jaipur mandal has potential to become a tourist spot. Introduction of a full-fledged boat ride facility, construction cottages for accommodation and basic amenities were mulled.

However, the proposals to develop the place were put in cold storage. The sanctuary measuring 36.29 sq kilometers was established for conserving freshwater or marsh crocodiles in 1978.

Trainee IAS officer P Gowthami designed a 2.2 kilometer-long guided track for the convenience of trekkers at the sanctuary in 2023.

The track is now equipped with sign boards describing about crocodiles, turtles, peacocks, owls, otters and many other animals inhabiting in the landscape and several plants including Tapsi and Poniki, scientifically known as Jutia Rotteri Fromis used for carving famous Nirmal wood toys.

Mancherial District Forest Officer Shiv Aasheesh Singh said that the steps were being taken to develop Gandhari Fort and Shivvaram crocodile sanctuary into tourist spots. He stated that the work on the development of the spots would be commenced once funds were sanctioned by the government.