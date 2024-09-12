Farmer attempts suicide in Jagtial over non-waiver of crop loan

Sagar Reddy attempted suicide by consuming pesticides at his home on Tuesday night. His family rushed him to a private hospital in Kathalapur before he was transferred to the district headquarters hospital in Jagtial. Notably, Reddy had previously attempted to consume pesticides during a rythu protest in Kathalapur on August 20, demanding an unconditional waiver of all crop loans, but police intervened and stopped him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 12:20 PM

Sagar Reddy attempted suicide by consuming pesticides at his home on Tuesday night. His family rushed him to a private hospital in Kathalapur before he was transferred to the district headquarters hospital in Jagtial. Notably, Reddy had previously attempted to consume pesticides during a rythu protest in Kathalapur on August 20, demanding an unconditional waiver of all crop loans, but police intervened and stopped him.

Jagtial: Upset over non-waiver of crop loan, a farmer Enugu Sagar Reddy (40) made suicide attempt in Bhushanraopet of Kathalapur mandal.

Sagar Reddy made suicide bid by consuming pesticides at his residence on Tuesday night. Family members shifted him to a private hospital in Kathalapur. Later, he was shifted to district headquarters hospital in Jagtial.

Also Read Farmers stage protest demanding crop loan amount in Kamareddy

It may be recalled here that Sagar Reddy also tried to consume pesticides while participating in rythu dharna held in Kathalapur on August 20 demanding the waiver of all crop loans without any conditions. However, police foiled his attempt.

Sagar Reddy, who owns three acres of land, obtained an amount of Rs 50,000 loan from the local cooperative bank and Rs 1 lakh from Deccan Grameena Bank. He also got an amount of Rs 1.60 lakh loan from Deccan Grameena Bank in the name of his wife Manjula.

Sagar Reddy, who hoped that at least one loan would be waived, felt unhappy as none of the loans were waived. Though he approached agriculture officials and bank authorities, he did not get any positive response.

Farmer’s wife Manjula said that her husband suicide bid was widely covered in all newspapers and television channels. However, no officer responded to the issue. Present situation may not be raised if officials were responded, she opined and alleged that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was responsible for the suicide attempt of her husband.