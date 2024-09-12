KTR holds Congress government responsible for farmer suicides, demands apology to farmers

In a statement, Rama Rao highlighted the tragic case of farmer Surender Reddy from Medchal, who took his own life after being unable to secure a loan waiver despite repeated visits to banks and government offices. "Surender Reddy was failed by the Congress government's empty promises. He died because of debts that should have been waived long ago," he said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 September 2024, 12:20 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao lambasted the Congress government in Telangana, for neglecting the agriculture sector and failing to fulfill promises to farmers. Citing the State government’s inability to implement complete crop loan waiver and support them, he held it responsible for the rising number of farmers suicides.

Another case was that of farmer Sagar Reddy from Jagtial district, who also attempted suicide after facing disappointment over the unfulfilled loan waiver for both himself and his wife.

“The Revanth Reddy government betrayed the farmers by promising Rs 2 lakh loan waiver for all, but failed to deliver the same. If former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao treated farmers like kings and ensured a remunerative income, this Congress government is driving them to commit suicides,” the BRS working president said. He said the Congress’ promises for implementation of both Rythu Bharosa and an enhanced Rythu Bima (insurance) proved to be bogus and ineffective.

Rama Rao questioned how many more farmers would need to die before the government responds, and demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy apologise to farmers for not delivering on the Rs 49,500 crore crop loan waiver. He criticised the Chief Minister’s focus on “Delhi Yatras” while farmers in the State continue to suffer. He urged farmers to remain strong and resist taking such drastic steps, emphasising that their concerns must be addressed urgently.