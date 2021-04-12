Plastic waste choking nalas in Hyderabad

The civic body engineering officials said that these materials account to 20 per cent of wastage in nala desilting works.

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: As part of desilting works taken up in nalas and drains, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has found large number of plastic bottles, covers, slippers, glass pieces and other such items being dumped.

The civic body engineering officials said that these materials account to 20 per cent of wastage in nala desilting works. Due to dumping of plastic bottles and covers, drainage flow gets affected causing mosquito breeding and stench and citizens should stop this, officials pointed out.

This year, GHMC is taking up desilting works at 356 nalas. As per the directions of MA&UD Minister, K T Rama Rao, a chief engineer as supervising officer for each zone has been appointed to expedite nala desilting works in the city.

Measures were taken up to complete desilting works at nalas extending 951 km including major ones, drains, smaller nalas and pipeline drains before the onset of monsoon in June, a press release said.

As part of desilting works, GHMC is utilising machines at major nalas, jetting machines at smart water drains, recyclers at pipeline drains and manual process at small nalas.