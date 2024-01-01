Playing in Ultimate Kho Kho dream come true: Sudheer

08:34 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Gunna Sudheer Kumar

Hyderabad: For the 17-year-old Gunna Sudheer Kumar, who hails from Thumkunta, Medchal, it is a dream to represent Mumbai Khiladis in the second season of the Ultimate Kho Kho, which is being played in Cuttack, Odisha.

Sudheer began playing the game at a tender age of 11 studying in class VI in ZPSH School, Thumkunta. “I grew up seeing my elder brother and many boys around in school playing Kho Kho and in sixth class I was first introduced to the sport and since then the sport has become an integral part of life,” Sudheer said.

Sudheer’s talent in the sport was first fostered by coach G Sathya Reddy at the school and he went on to win his first national medal in 2018 – a silver in the junior under-14 national championship.

The Thumkunta lad hails from a humble four-person family where his father is a construction worker. The 17-year-old defender, intermediate second year commerce student in Sai Teja Junior and Degree College, caught the attention of the scouts from Mumbai Khiladis and the player found himself at the doorstep of a golden opportunity after participating in junior nationals in West Bengal in December, 2022.

“After my selection for the Mumbai Khiladis team, I felt this is the reward of my passion for kho kho and the hard work I have been through all these years,” Sudheer said. Upon reaching the grand stage of Ultimate Kho Kho, there was a tremendous transition for the player and Sudheer embraced the challenge to prove himself on the big stage. “Being part of this grand league, I feel I have achieved my dream but my work doesn’t stop here as I am working hard and waiting for my chance to feature into the playing team.”

The player mentioned that when he returns home after the league is over, he will help the players at the school where he trains. “I have been introduced to several skills which I have encountered for the very first time from my teammates who are top players of our country. And whatever I have learnt and experienced from the league, I will be very happy to share with the players back in the school where I train,” he concluded.