PM condoles ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy’s demise

Chandy (79) passed away this morning at a Bengaluru hospital where he was undergoing treatment for cancer. He had served as chief minister of Kerala twice.

By IANS Published Date - 10:30 AM, Tue - 18 July 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and described him as a humble and dedicated leader.

“In the passing away of Shri Oommen Chandy Ji, we have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala. I recall my various interactions with him, particularly when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states, and later when I moved to Delhi. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sorrowful hour. May his soul rest in peace,” Modi tweeted.

