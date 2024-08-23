PM Modi arrives in Ukraine on historic visit to war-torn country

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991

By PTI Updated On - 23 August 2024, 11:13 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Kyiv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Ukraine on a historic visit to the war-torn country during which he is expected to share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict with the Ukrainian leader.

Modi is visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. His visit to Kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow which triggered criticism from the US and some of its Western allies. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991.

“I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict,” Modi had said before leaving Delhi.

“As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region.” The Prime Minister travelled to Kyiv from Poland in a ‘Rail Force One’ train that took around 10 hours. The return trip will also be of the same duration.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has been calling for resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. Before leaving Warsaw, Modi said that his Poland visit has been “special”. His visit to Poland was the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the past 45 years.