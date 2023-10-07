PM Modi expresses shock over terror attack, says India stands in solidarity with Israel

Sat - 7 October 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed shock over the terrorist attack in Israel and said that India stands in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister said, “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.”

The remarks from the Prime Minister came after Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday declared a new military operation against Israel and fired a barrage of missiles towards the Jewish state from the Gaza Strip for the first time since May last year, which has so far killed one Israeli woman and injured two other people.

As the group claimed responsibility for the rocket attacks, Hamas leader Mohammed al-Deif announced the beginning of the new “Al-Aqsa Flood” military operation against Israel, reports Xinhua news agency.

Even Indian Embassy in Israel in a post on X, said, “In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant, and observe safety protocols advised by local authorities.”

It said: “Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters. For additional information, please see the Israeli Home Front Command website or their preparedness brochure. In case of emergency, please contact us at +97235226748. The Embassy personnel remain at your disposal for any further guidance.”